AKRON, Ohio – Canton-based Muggswigz Coffee and Tea officially opened its fourth location last Thursday at 373 South Main Street in downtown Akron. The coffee and tea bar held a soft opening last month and had been operating with reduced hours ahead of the opening. The 1,617-square foot shop features an open design concept, communal seating and the same specialty coffee and tea menu as its flagship downtown Canton store, according to Muggswigz owner and president Alexander Haas. A Canton resident, Haas started Muggswigz in Canton in 2003 and has since added stores in Lake Cable and Portage Lakes.