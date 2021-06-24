Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Ricketts Reacts To May Joblessness

kfornow.com
 4 days ago

(KFOR NEWS June 24, 2021) Nebraska’s preliminary unemployment rate for May was 2.6%, the second lowest rate in the nation and the lowest rate in Nebraska since 1999. In a statement, Governor Pete Ricketts said, “Nebraska’s unemployment rate continues to decrease, and it’s now at its lowest point in more than 20 years.”

www.kfornow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joblessness#Unemployment Rate#Kfor News#Nebraskans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
Related
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

VIDEO: Gov. Ricketts ends State of Emergency

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Governor Pete Ricketts announces the end of Nebraska’s State of Emergency, initially brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. A State of Emergency allows Nebraska to supplement local resources faster than normally allowed to prevent further hardships. It also enables the state to seek federal assistance if needed.
Politicsdoniphanherald.com

Ricketts' picks for new African American Affairs Commission questioned

The Nebraska Commission on African American Affairs has yet to hire staff or hold its first meeting. But the newest state agency has already generated controversy, with some Nebraskans questioning the balance and representativeness of the people named as commission members. GOP Gov. Pete Ricketts announced his appointments to the...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Area jobless rate up slightly

The Fort Wayne MSA's jobless rate ticked up to 4.3% in May, a 0.2 percentage point increase from the 4.1% in April, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development announced today. Last month's local unemployment rate was a fraction of the 13.7% from May 2020, during the national economic shutdown prompted...
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Arkansas jobless rate stays at 4.4% for May

The state's joblessness rate remained unchanged at 4.4% in May, still well below the national unemployment rate of 5.8%, Arkansas officials said Wednesday. Unemployment in Arkansas was 8.5% a year ago as the pandemic strangled the economy. Ten industry sectors reported growth from April to May, and Arkansas' nonfarm payroll...
IndustryLincoln Journal Star

Letter: Ricketts wrong on pipeline foes

Gov. Pete Ricketts owes Nebraskans who fought the Keystone XL Pipeline an apology. Over the 14 years, I have been opposing the pipeline, I learned to let most of the political rhetoric criticizing our efforts to roll off my back, but when Gov. Pete Ricketts went on TV and made sweeping and blatantly false claims that those who opposed and stopped the pipeline were nothing but radicals and extremists, I couldn't let that go unchallenged.
Wyoming StatePosted by
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Jobless Rate Holds Steady In May From April

Wyoming's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged in May at 5.4 percent. That was the same as the April jobless rate in the Cowboy State. But it was well below the state's May 2020 unemployment rate of 8.5 percent. It was also slightly lower than the May 2021 U.S. unemployment rate of 5.8 percent.
Nebraska StateNebraskaTV

Ricketts sends NSP troopers to Texas to aid in border management

LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts is sending Nebraska State Patrol troopers to Texas after a request for support in managing areas along the border of United States and Mexico. “Nebraska is stepping up to help Texas respond to the ongoing crisis on their border with Mexico,” said Ricketts. “The...
Alabama Statebizjournals

Alabama posts 3.4% jobless rate in May

Alabama continues its streak of steady declines in its unemployment rate. The state posted a rate of 3.4% in May with 75,458 people counted as unemployed. That’s down from 3.6% in April and 7.9% in May 2020 with 79,319 people counted as unemployed in April and 174,680 in May 2020.
Nebraska State1430wcmy.com

Ricketts says expanding dairy in Nebraska key to productivity, efficiency

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts says the outlook for the state’s dairy producers remains strong despite marketing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to reporters at a dairy event this week, Ricketts says a recent University of Nebraska-Lincoln study proves the industry’s resiliency. “Relative to the rest of the country, our dairy producers are getting more efficient and increasing productivity faster than the national average, which is good,” he says. “We saw during the pandemic milk production was up 3.6 percent and as I mentioned since 2014 we’ve grown the size of the dairy heard by about 9 percent.
Nebraska State1011now.com

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts hosts signing ceremony for hair discrimination bill

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts plans to host a signing ceremony for a bill that bans hair discrimination in the workplace. According to a news release, the ceremony will take place in Omaha at the Highlander on Patrick Avenue. The Nebraska Legislature passed the bill, LB 451, on April 29, and Ricketts signed the measure into law May 5.
Yuma, AZYuma Daily Sun

Yuma’s jobless rate hits 17% in May

In Yuma, the jobless rate in May hit 17%, a jump from April’s 13.3% but still less than a year ago when the rate was 21.5%. Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged in May at 6.7% as overall employment increased by just 900 jobs from April. The Arizona@Work Yuma...
Arizona Statepinalcentral.com

Arizona jobless numbers unchanged

PHOENIX -- Arizona's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged in May at 6.7% as overall employment increased by just 900 jobs from April. New figures from the state Office of Economic Opportunity show the number of people employed last month did not keep up with the number of people out looking for work.
Nebraska City, NEfoxnebraska.com

Gov. Ricketts releases statement on Juneteenth holiday

LINCOLN, Neb. - Regarding the newly ratified national holiday, Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, Governor Pete Ricketts has shared a statement. On June 19, 1865, news of both the Emancipation Proclamation and the North's victory in the Civil War reached Galveston, Texas-sparking celebrations as enslaved Americans received word of their freedom. Juneteenth commemorates this day of joy and the end of slavery. Juneteenth is an occasion for all Americans to give thanks for the blessings of independence and freedom before the law. This weekend, Nebraskans will gather for Juneteenth celebrations. Nebraska's first recognized Underground Railroad site, Mayhew Cabin, will hold its annual Juneteenth celebration this year at the Civil War Veterans Museum in Nebraska City on Saturday. I invite Nebraskans to learn more about the significant role it played for those on the journey to freedom (mayhewcabin.org).
Michigan Statewnmufm.org

Michigan jobless rate edges up in May

MARQUETTE, MI-- Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate inched up by a tenth of a percentage point in May to 5 percent. The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget says state employment levels increased by 6,000 and the number of unemployed edged up by 3,000, resulting in a modest workforce gain of 9,000 in May.