WHAT’S HAPPENING

Beaufort County, SC

Open to the public everyday during daylight hours, located on Paris Ave. Free. Experience the wonders of the wetlands as you stroll the boardwalk and visit the rookery. This is a working organic laboratory and stormwater system for the benefit of all. A photographer’s paradise with nesting birds, alligators, turtles, etc. For more information visit www.friendsofportroyalcypresswetlands.org , Facebook at FriendsofPRCypressWetlands, or on Instagram at friendsofprcypresswetlands.

