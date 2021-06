After more than 450 dogs arrived in the U.S. with fraudulent rabies certificates last year, the country is banning the importation of dogs from more than 100 countries. In 2020, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) discovered a 52 percent increase in falsified rabies certificates of dogs coming into the country compared to the previous two years. The dramatic increase is likely connected to an increase in adoption demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, fewer animals will be permitted to arrive in the country which could affect already at-risk dogs.