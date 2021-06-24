Cancel
Movies

Alexander Skarsgard to star in Infinity Pool

By Celebretainment
nbcrightnow.com
 4 days ago

Alexander Skarsgard is to star in 'Infinity Pool'. The 44-year-old actor is attached to feature in the sci-fi thriller from director Brandon Cronenberg. 'Infinity Pool' centres on James and Em, who are young, rich, in love and on holiday. Their resort boasts of island tours and gleaming beaches but outside of the hotel gates is something much more dangerous and seductive, beyond the edge of paradise.

www.nbcrightnow.com
MoviesComicBook

Thor Star Jaimie Alexander Teases Red Sonja Movie Role

Thor star Jaimie Alexander may have a role in the upcoming Red Sonja movie. Marvel fans already know that Alexander will return as Asgardian warrior Sif in Thor: Love and Thunder. She'll be sticking to the fantasy warrior mold if she joins Red Sonja, the film about the swords and sorcery comic book character inspired by the works of Conan the Barbarian creator Robert E. Howard. Alexander shared an Instagram story in which she suggested she's digging into the Red Sonja movie's script as "light reading" on a plane flight. That's not confirmation that she's in the movie, but it seems like she may have been offered a part.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Infinity Pool’: Alexander Skarsgård & Director Brandon Cronenberg Team For Neon’s New Sci-Fi Thriller

Brandon Cronenberg, the son of famed Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg, is making quite the impact as a director in his own right. His latest sci-fi thriller, “Possessor,” seemed to make a huge impression over at NEON. As NEON has announced today, it is moving forward with Cronenberg’s next feature film, “Infinity Pool” which has Alexander Skarsgård (“The Little Drummer Girl,” “Big Little Lies“) attached in a major part as a character named James in the science-fiction thriller that will begin filming on September 6.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Brandon Cronenberg rolls a new film this fall with Alexander Skarsgård starring

The director of POSSESSOR and ANTIVIRAL is going on vacation with the star of GODZILLA VS. KONG. Neon and Topic Studios have announced that Brandon Cronenberg’s third feature INFINITY POOL will roll September 6. Alexander Skarsgård is serving as an executive producer in addition to playing one of the lead roles. The synopsis: “James and Em are young, rich, in love, and on vacation. Their all-inclusive resort boasts island tours and gleaming beaches. But outside of the hotel gates waits something much more dangerous and seductive, beyond the edge of paradise.” The film will be released by Neon in the U.S. and Elevation Pictures in Canada.
Moviesdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: GHOST MASTER, INFINITY POOL, THE HUNTING, MEDUSA

GHOST MASTER: "Ghost Master (originally titled Gôsuto masutâ) is a Japanese horror-comedy that follows Akira Kurosawa (Takahiro Miura, Attack on Titan Part 1), a nerdy assistant director working on the set of a low budget rom-com at an abandoned school. Burnt out on campy teen dramas, Akira dreams of becoming the ultimate horror master. When a conflict with the director, Atsushi Suzuki (Shin'ichi Shinohara, Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages) causes half the cast to strike, Akira is left in charge of the production. Ditching the scheduled project and pivoting to his own horror script, titled Ghost Master, Akira is shocked when his evil screenplay comes to life and begins possessing the cast, including the film’s star, Yuya (Mizuki Itagaki, First Love Loss Time). As a killing spree commences and the body count rises, Akira must band together with the crew and one remaining actress, Mana (Riko Narumi, How to Become Myself) to stop the gruesome attacks.
TV SeriesNYLON

Jordan Alexander

Up until late last week when the first trailer dropped, so little was known about HBO Max’s upcoming Gossip Girl revival that leaked photos of the show’s catering menu were considered breaking news. “Oh my God,” says star Jordan Alexander, laughing at images posted by DeuxMoi and then widely circulated around Twitter. “Yeah, main plot points,” she jokes. “They eat salmon.”
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Game of Thrones and The Crown stars join Dangerous Liaisons cast

Game of Thrones star Carice van Houten and The Crown actress Lesley Manville have boarded the upcoming TV adaptation of Dangerous Liaisons. Emmy-nominated actress van Houten, who played priestess Melisandre in HBO's Thrones, will play a "pious noblewoman" named Jacqueline de Montrachet in the Starz series, who will have "a mysterious connection" to the story, Entertainment Weekly reports.
Hollywood, PADelaware County Daily Times

Jordana Brewster wanted Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fast and Furious franchise

Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez wanted Phoebe Waller-Bridge to join the 'Fast and Furious' franchise. The pair were convinced that the 'Fleabag' creator would be the perfect addition to their movie series but unfortunately Phoebe joined the James Bond franchise before they could approach her. Jordana, 41, told The Hollywood...
Celebritiesnewsdey.com

EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B Pregnant With Baby #2!! (PICS)

Cardi B is pregnant with her second child, MTO News has learned. And her baby bump was on full display during her most recent performance. Cardi has been laying low in recent months – now we know why. The platinum selling female rap star has been staying out of the public eye. And MTO News has learned it’s because she’s trying to enjoy her pregnancy, with husband Offset.
NFLHello Magazine

Michael Strahan shares devastating news as fans send prayers

Michael Strahan has been left utterly distraught following some tragic news which he shared with fans on Tuesday. The Good Morning America host took to social media to pay a beautiful and heartfelt tribute to someone very special after learning of his death. Michael - who is a former professional...
WWEadwoaadubianews.com

Former Wrestler, Melissa Coates dies at 50 after lifesaving amputation.

Former WWE star, Melissa Coates, known as Super Genie, has tragically died aged 50. No cause of death has been given for the former bodybuilder, wrestler and manager. The news was broken by a friend of hers on Facebook, who wrote: “This may be the hardest post I have ever made… Just got word from Terry ‘Sabu’ Brunk that Super Genie Melissa Coates has passed away this afternoon.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
Los Angeles, CA22 Words

Adult Film Star Dakota Skye Found Dead at 27

Adult film star, Dakota Skye, has been found dead aged just 27. Heartbreaking news just in, the legendary adult film star, Dakota Skye, has tragically been found dead at the age of just 27. The 27-year-old was found dead by her husband in Los Angeles, believed to be in a...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Kate Middleton Was Given a Brand-New Title Today: ‘I Am Delighted’

Kate Middleton is adding another title to her resume. On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that she is now Patron of The Forward Trust, an organization that empowers individuals to break the cycles of addiction or crime to move forward with their lives. The trust recently merged with one of Middleton’s other patronages, Action on Addiction.