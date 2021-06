Samsung Galaxy Book S and Galaxy Book Pro are Samsung’s two ultralight and everyday use laptops. While the Galaxy Book S was introduced in 2020, the Galaxy Book Pro arrived this year. With these laptops, the company is targeting consumers who want a great on-the-go performance from their laptop. If you’re in the market for a good ultralight laptop and are confused between the Galaxy Book S and the Galaxy Book Pro, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we’ll dive into the specifications and features of the two laptops to help you decide which one is right for you.