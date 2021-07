Tonight's full moon is the last supermoon of the year. That's when this:. The moon comes closest to Earth in its orbit. So it does look even closer, larger and brighter than a regular full moon. Even with the naked eye. Tonight's full moon, a.k.a. the 'Strawberry' moon, should be very easy to see after the sun sets and until the sun rises again early tomorrow morning. The skies are forecast to be clear. And tonight is the peak night for visibility. It should be viewable tomorrow night into Saturday morning as well, but not quite as close. Reach out and touch it tonight.