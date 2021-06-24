Lancaster County Board Seeking Feedback On American Rescue Plan Act Funding

On Wednesday, local governmental officials and other community leaders held a summit to share their experience and thoughts on investing funds authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act. During the summit, Mark O'Connell, Wisconsin Counties executive director; Jerry Deschane, Wisconsin Municipalities executive director; and Michael Koles, Wisconsin Towns Association executive director discussed ARPA requirements, restrictions and opportunities. In this segment, Koles begins discussing the U.S. Treasury's interim spending guidance then transitions into the flexibility of the revenue loss formula. Deschane follows up by recommending that every community complete a loss of revenue calculation using the federal formula which, based on Dale Knapp of Forward Analytics' calculations, could be a significant portion of money. To address the COVID-19 crisis, the federal government allocated $350 billion to states and local governments. In Wisconsin, $1.2 billion was allocated to cities, towns and villages and will flow mostly through the state. Counties received $1.1 billion directly from the U.S. Treasury. This money will be sent in two installments - the first of which was received mid-May for roughly half. The second payment will most likely come next year, no sooner than May 2022. Local governments were given four categories to spend the money including: expenditures related to the economic impacts of COVID; premiums paid for essential workers; investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure; and lost revenue.