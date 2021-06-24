Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster County, NE

Lancaster County Board Seeking Feedback On American Rescue Plan Act Funding

kfornow.com
 4 days ago

(KFOR NEWS June 24, 2021) Lancaster County will receive approximately $62 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The American Rescue Plan will deliver $350 billion for eligible state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and bring back jobs. The Lancaster County Board is seeking feedback from constituents about where to spend Lancaster County’s allocation of the money.

www.kfornow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster County, NE
Health
Local
Nebraska Government
Lancaster County, NE
Government
County
Lancaster County, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kfor News#Tribal#Arpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Educationthesunpapers.com

Clearview school board discusses federal American Rescue Plan

The Clearview Board of Education discussed how it will implement the federal American Rescue Plan during its meeting on June 22. The U.S Department of Education announced that each state education agency would be allocated $122 billion under the plan’s Elementary- and Secondary-School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) Fund, intended as relief for students at K-12 schools who suffered learning losses because of COVID.
Rapho Township, PALancaster Online

Rapho Township to apply for American Rescue Plan funds

When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, June 17. What happened: The board authorized Township Manager Randall Wenger to apply for $1.28 million allocated to the township from the American Rescue Plan of 2021. Details: To receive funds, the township must apply to the state Department of Community and Economic Development. Funds...
Wisconsin StateLa Crosse Tribune

WisEye Morning Minute: Wisconsin's R.O.I. on the American Rescue Plan Act Fund

On Wednesday, local governmental officials and other community leaders held a summit to share their experience and thoughts on investing funds authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act. During the summit, Mark O'Connell, Wisconsin Counties executive director; Jerry Deschane, Wisconsin Municipalities executive director; and Michael Koles, Wisconsin Towns Association executive director discussed ARPA requirements, restrictions and opportunities. In this segment, Koles begins discussing the U.S. Treasury's interim spending guidance then transitions into the flexibility of the revenue loss formula. Deschane follows up by recommending that every community complete a loss of revenue calculation using the federal formula which, based on Dale Knapp of Forward Analytics' calculations, could be a significant portion of money. To address the COVID-19 crisis, the federal government allocated $350 billion to states and local governments. In Wisconsin, $1.2 billion was allocated to cities, towns and villages and will flow mostly through the state. Counties received $1.1 billion directly from the U.S. Treasury. This money will be sent in two installments - the first of which was received mid-May for roughly half. The second payment will most likely come next year, no sooner than May 2022. Local governments were given four categories to spend the money including: expenditures related to the economic impacts of COVID; premiums paid for essential workers; investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure; and lost revenue.
Northampton County, PAthevalleyledger.com

Northampton County – Distribution of American Rescue Plan funds

Lamont McClure announces that, at their June 18th meeting, County Council passed Resolution No. 71-2021 to distribute approximately $30 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. “My administration and County Council intend to spend these funds in a quick and efficient manner, concentrating on getting financial...
Corning, CARed Bluff Daily News

Corning to use American Rescue Plan funds for water, sewer expansion

CORNING — The City Council Tuesday approved using funds the city will receive from the American Rescue Plan to expand water and sewer infrastructure to the west side of Interstate-5. City Manager Kristina Miller said Corning expects to receive the first portion of the $1,844,396 allocated to the city any day now. The city will get the second half in January 2022.
U.S. PoliticsThe Daily World

Local Head Start programs secure millions in Rescue Plan Act funds

Congressman Derek Kilmer announced Wednesday more than $2.5 million in grant funding for local Head Start programs through the American Rescue Plan. Head Start programs promote the school readiness of infants, toddlers, and preschool-aged children from low-income families by offering educational, nutritional, health, social, and other services. “As a dad...
Politicsrichlandcountysc.gov

County Seeks Feedback on Improvements to Jackson Creek Site

The County’s Neighborhood Improvement Program is asking for public feedback on a planned restoration project in the Dentsville area. Located at 2618 Decker Blvd., the Jackson Creek Site Restoration Project aims to transform a vacant site into a community asset, providing green space and enhancing the area ecologically and aesthetically.
EnvironmentPottsville Republican Herald

Use funds from American Rescue Plans to nurture green infrastructure projects

The following is an open letter to members of the General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf:. The pandemic has caused many to revisit priorities, assumptions and ways of doing things. On a personal level, Americans have dramatically increased their outdoor recreating, often resulting in the doubling or more of park, preserve and trail visitation. And many are starting to take advantage of suddenly having more flexibility than ever before on choosing where to live.
Saint Joseph, MOkq2.com

St. Joseph receives $38 million in American Rescue Act Funds

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City leaders are currently working on plans on how to distribute $38 million in the American Rescue Plan Act funding that St. Joseph received. A committee formed to discuss how those funds should be allocated throughout the city and will present a final plan to the city council to vote on in August.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia city leaders discuss American Rescue Plan funding with community members

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia city leaders heard from community members about how they want American Rescue Plan funding to be spent. Congress passed the $1.9 trillion plan last spring. To be eligible, expenses must fall into four categories - public health response or negative economic impacts Premium pay, investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure The post Columbia city leaders discuss American Rescue Plan funding with community members appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOColumbia Missourian

Community members share thoughts on American Rescue Plan Act spending

In a filled City Council work session Monday, community members voiced their opinions on how Columbia should use American Rescue Plan funding. The City of Columbia received $25 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. A PowerPoint on the eligible uses of the funds indicated four different areas in which they could be used. These include responses to public health problems or negative economic situations; premium pay for essential workers; investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure; and government services or revenue loss.
Buffalo, WYSheridan Media

City of Buffalo Approves Docs for American Rescue Plan Act

The Buffalo City Council discussed the mayor signing documentation required by the state concerning the American Rescue Plan Act. City Clerk Julie Silbernagel explain the need for approval. According to the National Association of Counties’ website, naco.org, the American Rescue Plan Act is a $1.9 trillion package, intended to combat...
Yardley, PABucksLocalNews.com

Yardley Borough applying for funding through the American Rescue Plan

YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Yardley Borough is applying for funding through the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. The borough is eligible for up to $263,138 through the federal COVID-19 stimulus package approved earlier this year by Congress. The funding, however, is limited to certain uses including pandemic-related expenses and stormwater management projects.
Erie County, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Poloncarz teases big announcement about American Rescue Plan Funds

BUFFALO, New York — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is expected to make an announcement Monday Morning regarding American Rescue Plan funds. According to a press release from the County Executive's office, the announcement is scheduled to take place at the Erie County Botanical Gardens at 10:00 a.m. the announcement will be made along with Congressman Brian Higgins (NY- 26).