On Saturday (June 19th), rap icon and actor Will Smith announced that he’s coming out with a memoir and shared the striking cover to the book via social media. The Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated entertainer broke the news to his fans through his Instagram while rocking the Disney Pixar filter, which isn’t his first time showing how he’s been up on the new social media trends. The memoir, entitled WILL, has a cover that is a hand-painted portrait of the artist as opposed to the photographic covers that have become the industry standard.