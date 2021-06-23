Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lansing, MI

34 Of The Best Chinese Restaurants in The Lansing Area

By Wally Londo
Posted by 
100.7 WITL
100.7 WITL
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dining out is always a fun adventure. Whether it’s an old favorite, satisfying a craving, or trying something new. It’s something my wife and I did every Friday night, I always called it date night. And it was a tradition with us until the pandemic. For the past year dining out has been a rare occasion, we did some take out, but mostly ate at home. But now that we are free to dine where we want again, without the risk of covid, we’re taking full advantage of it.

witl.com
Community Policy
100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Grand Ledge, MI
City
Williamston, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
East Lansing, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Dewitt, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
Lansing, MI
Food & Drinks
City
China Township, MI
East Lansing, MI
Restaurants
East Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Food#Chinese Dishes#Food Drink#Thai#Szechuan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
Country
China
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Lansing, MIPosted by
100.7 WITL

Lansing Foodie Group Ten Best Places For Fish & Chips

Remember back in our school days when we always ate fish sticks on Fridays? That was a huge tradition when we were all younger. I still enjoy fish and chips, it’s a great meal. And even though it’s fried, fish is still one of the healthiest meats you can eat. I even grab a fish filet from McDonald’s occasionally, because they drown it in tartar sauce, just the way I like it.
Marquette, MIPosted by
100.7 WITL

How Many Peanuts Did This Chipmunk in Marquette Fit in His Mouth?

I'd like to think that I'm a patient person. With that being said, I don't know if I'd be able to keep myself still for the amount of time it would take to make this happen. A Marquette woman is showing off her unique bond with a backyard critter. Amanda York recently posted a video in the public Facebook group PureUP displaying the trust she's earned from a tiny chipmunk. I knew the video was going to be cute. I did NOT know just how many peanuts this little guy could fit in his mouth. Take a look:
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

Michigan Man Gives Wife Huge Treehouse for Anniversary on TV

This giant treehouse, being held in 3 large white pine trees in Marion, Michigan is a must see. Back in 2016, a Michigan man named Peter decided to surprise his wife on their 40th anniversary a treehouse. To say this anniversary gift is unique would be the understatement of the year. But it's not just any treehouse. This thing is massive and it's equipped with everything we have in our ground homes. This treehouse has a working bathroom, stove, microwave, refrigerator...etc. Not to mention, other than the sleeping quarters downstairs, there are 4 beds upstairs for the kids. Yes, you read that correctly. This treehouse has two floors.
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

Michigan Likes To Bowl, Cool Bowling Competition Coming

Bowling was huge when I was a kid and I was on a few Leagues growing up, really enjoyed it. It's great exercise and a great way to get out and enjoy yourself with family and friends. I have never even come close to getting a perfect game, however, I do have a high score of 177. Wiki Says bowling is played by 100 million people in more than 90 countries,70 million in the United States alone. Bowing goes all the way back to ancient Egyptians and 5200 BC, who knew?
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

10 Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Lansing, Michigan

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Michigan. Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Michigan using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

Michigan’s 15 Best Places to Spend Your Fourth of July

In coming up with this list, I perused other “Michigan's Best Fireworks Locations” lists and was disappointed in some of their conclusions. I got the feeling they were pushing some of these locations just to brown-nose a little. So I started from scratch and checked out each one myself, without trusting some of those 'other' lists.
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

Top Tips for Visiting State Parks in Michigan With Friends

Summertime is the best time in Michigan to explore the state. Summer is in full swing and the best part of living in Michigan is the endless list of things you can do throughout the state. If you love to explore and are an outdoorsy type person, the state parks in Michigan will leave you with no shortage of things to do.
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

Empty the Shelters Back at Michigan Shelters Next Week

Empty the Shelters has sort of become a holiday in Michigan. But I guess when it involves cats and dogs how can it not feel that way?. Shelters are usually crowded with animals during the summer months and this event is a great way to get pets into their forever homes. If you have been considering adding a new family member, get ready because next week is the week Empty the Shelters is back from Wednesday, July 7 to Sunday, July 11. 175 shelters in 40 states will be participating with adoption fees costing $25 or less!
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
100.7 WITL

40 Discontinued Kellogg’s Cereals

“K-E double-L, O-double-good, Kellogg's best to you." "Kellogg's of Battle Creek." That was the Kellogg's cereal jingle we always heard on TV. Very catchy, very easy to remember, and a diabolical earworm that appealed to both kids and adults. Kellogg's had a handful of cereals aimed for the adults, but...
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
100.7 WITL

Overdue Book Returned to Ann Arbor Library 83 Years Later

It's not uncommon for someone to return an overdue book to the library. It is however very rare when the overdue book was checked out over 80 years ago. According to MLive, the book, titled ‘Social Studies in the Public Schools of Ann Arbor, Michigan,’ was checked out by Mary Rowland Fisher and due back by the fall of 1938. That book was never made its way back to the Ann Arbor library until May of this year, 83 years later.