Prep softball: Cardinal bats come to life against Mohawks

Brinlee Ostrander (99) raises her arms in celebration after delivering a tiebreaking RBI triple for the Cardinal High School softball team while being greeted by Comet head coach Sabrina Morrison (left) as Moravia third baseman Destiny Nathaniel (right) watches on during the third inning of high school softball action at Lady Mohawk Field in Moravia. Scott Jackson/The Courier

MORAVIA — Chelsey Huff and Lauren Summers may not just be two of the best pitchers in the Southeast Iowa Superconference.

They may just be two of the best high school softball pitchers in the state.

The Cardinal High School softball team took out two nights of frustration at the plate on Moravia teammates Alexa Bedford and Anaya Keith, scoring 15 runs in the final five innings of a 15-3 non-conference win at Lady Mohawk Field on Wednesday. After 1-0 and 10-0 losses to Van Buren County's Huff and West Burlington-Notre Dame's Summers, the Comets struck the ball with confidence putting the ball in play 31 times in 40 trips to the plate.

Of those 31 balls struck by Comet bats, only seven were fielding for outs. Moravia allowed as many baserunners defensively as Cardinal finished with 12 hits while the Mohawks finished with 12 fielding errors.

"I told the girls before we left for the game that we just needed to put the ball in play," Cardinal head softball coach Sabrina Morrison said. "Even if we hit the ball right at somebody, if we hit it hard enough we're going to force them to make a play to get us out. If we can put that pressure on the defense, it might force a mistake."

Moravia head softball coach Kevin Fritz talked about those mistakes, which ultimately allowed Cardinal to plate 12 unearned runs.

"This should have been a closer game, but we didn't execute," Fritz said. "I did move some players around. I tried to get some of our eighth-graders some time in the outfield. We still made those mistakes.

"It's good experience. The more you play, the better you're going to be whether you're on the winning or losing end of it. You might make mistakes that you can learn from. Hopefully, our girls learned a lot from this one."

Callie Benjamin delivered a jolt to the Mohawks (11-11) in the first inning, slamming first home run of the season over the fence to give Moravia a 1-0 lead. Cardinal sophomore Ava Ferrell would keep the Mohawks in the park the rest of the way, countering six hits including the Benjamin homer over the first three innings with five strikeouts, including four of five batters at one point as Morrison came out to greet Ferrell after striking out the side in the second inning.

"Both Ava and Nicoa (McClure) have done a nice job recognizing which pitches are working each night," Morrison said. "Ava told me she was on. She did a phenomenal job. It always helps when you put runs on the board for your pitching staff."

Madison Diveley provided the Comets with a jolt from the bottom of the batting order, doubling off Bedford to open the third inning with the score tied 1-1. After moving to third on an error, Diveley would score easily on an RBI triple by Brinlee Ostrander that put the Comets ahead for good.

For Diveley, it was just the start of a productive night in Appanoose County as the sophomore outfielder led the Comets with three hits against the Mohawks. Leading 5-3 in the fifth, Diveley helped Cardinal (11-10) begin to break the game open with the first of two straight run-scoring hits during a 10-run rally that spanned the final two innings, turning a tense game into a run-rule victory for the Comets.

"Coach Morrison tells us all the time that, it doesn't matter how far the ball goes, we just need to make contact at the plate," Diveley said. "I just want to get on base so that, when the top of the line-up comes up, we can start getting runs on the board."