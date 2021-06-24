Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

In cybersecurity, ‘we can’t afford to take our eye off the ball’

By Jenny Darmody
Silicon Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMastercard’s Mike Murnane talks about his own role in security and highlights the biggest challenges and most important skills in the industry. This week, we’ve heard from several people working within the cybersecurity industry. From Deloitte Ireland’s Arushi Doshi and Accenture’s Chris Davey to Avanade security analyst Ayesha Imtiaz, they all talked about the challenges of staying up to date with the constantly evolving threat landscape.

www.siliconrepublic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Cybersecurity#Mastercard#Deloitte Ireland#Accenture#Avanade#Siliconrepublic Com#Hse#Cybercriminal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
Related
TechnologySun-Journal

Automation is a race the U.S. can’t afford to lose

The U.S. has traditionally been a nation of optimists about technology. But just when the world seems poised for a technologically-driven productivity boom, Americans have acquired a dour outlook about the march of progress. Growing fears that not everyone will share in the benefits is leading to resistance that threatens to hold the nation back. Recapturing the bold attitudes of yesteryear will require more than rhetoric – it’ll require sweeping policy changes.
Small BusinessKTEN.com

Why Yorkshire Smes Can’t Ignore Cybersecurity

Originally Posted On: Why Yorkshire SMEs Can’t Ignore Cybersecurity – The Yorkshire Mafia. It will come as little surprise, but the damage caused by COVID’s disruption has been incalculable for organisations both small and large. From furloughed staff and shuttered premises to supply chain disruption and weak consumer demand, every...
TechnologyeWeek

Why Going Big with Automation is Vital

For those automating work and augmenting knowledge tasks, the COVID-19 crisis presented a big question: go big, or hunker down?. As part of an ongoing research program on intelligent automation at Knowledge Capital Partners (KCP), we wanted to understand how this choice played out. We found a clear division in outcomes between the 85% who played it safe and the 15% who went bold.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

How do I select a big data solution for my business?

Since big data consists of structured and unstructured data which is constantly growing in size, common software doesn’t have the ability to process and manage it. That’s why choosing the right big data solution is essential to make a data-driven organization function safely and thrive. To select a suitable big...
EconomyLumia UK

Go beyond. Invest in yourself

A decade ago, Ritchell de Loyola was doing well in her career in finance at a bank. But then she was diagnosed with a chronic autoimmune illness. As her condition deteriorated, she was confined to a wheelchair, forced to leave her job, and was out of work for the next seven years.
ArchitectureComputerworld

Modernizing Your Data Architecture for Actionable Insights

With data architecture modernization, companies can rapidly transform data into actionable insights that can help counter growing complexity, demand for personalized and hyper-responsive customer experiences, and a continuously shifting competitive landscape. Read this paper to find out how.
Softwaredevops.com

How Low-Code Makes DevOps Stronger

While its roots can be traced back to rapid-application development (RAD), low-code application development started to gain serious momentum about three years ago. Initially, some in the DevOps community dismissed the trend, even as myriad approaches—from no-code to low-code for professional developers—started to enter the market. At the time, enterprises...
Technologyaithority.com

Financiera de Desarrollo Nacional (FDN) Empowers Modern Work With OpenText Solutions For SAP

Infrastructure financing corporation digitizes their contract process and reduces the time to contract from six months to five days. OpenText announced Financiera de Desarrollo Nacional (FDN), an infrastructure financing corporation in Colombia, is leveraging OpenText™ Extended ECM for SAP® Solutions to help dramatically accelerate contracting and invoicing processes, while also improving risk management, compliance, and operational efficiency.
Technologyenterprisersproject.com

Digital transformation: 10 more ways DevOps can help

Digital transformation today is intertwined with processes and tools that foster speed, agility, flexibility, and experimentation. “The goal of digital transformation is to evolve a business to compete in a digital landscape,” says Helen Beal, chief ambassador for DevOps Institute. “This necessitates becoming a technology- or software-led business.”. That’s why...
Computerscisco.com

Extending Zero Trust Security to Industrial Networks

Recent cyber attacks on industrial organizations and critical infrastructures have made it clear: operational and IT networks are inseparably linked. With digitization, data needs to seamlessly flow between enterprise IT and industrial OT networks for the business to function. This tighter integration between IT, OT, and Cloud domains has increased the attack surface of both – the industrial and the enterprise networks.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

IBM Data Science Capstone Project — Battle of the Neighborhoods

The cumulation of Coursera’s IBM Data Science Professional Course is a capstone project that requires course participants to identify a business problem that requires the use of location data and neighborhood clustering. The ability to analyze business problems, cut through the noise, and identify the actual issue to be addressed is an important skill to have and constantly hone. If the right questions are not identified, the effectiveness of the model results would be greatly diminished or rendered meaningless. Therefore, I had also applied several of Boston Consulting Group’s problem-solving approaches that I was recently exposed to while working on this project to enhance the framing of the problem statement.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

How CIOs can help their organisations accelerate digital transformation

Companies know they need to accelerate digital transformation in response to changing customer expectations and behaviours, as well as the technological advances driven by the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, more than two-thirds (68%) of CEOs who responded to the global 2021 EY CEO imperative study are planning to make a...
TechnologyInformationWeek

10 Ways AI and ML Are Evolving

If you think what's happening with artificial intelligence and machine learning is interesting now, just wait. AI has now made it onto CEOs' agendas. While the topic certainly isn't new, CEOs have learned that the idea of AI is far simpler than its effective application. To get there, companies need to start with their business objectives and then use AI in ways that advance those objectives rather than just implementing AI for AI's sake and hoping it can add value later.
Economydiginomica.com

How not to workflow it - common mistakes to be aware of

There's a lot of talk about workflows of late, and it's easy to get caught up in the hype. But the main message is simple — functionally orientated organisations create functional silos. The problem is that work is cross-functional, and having data stuck in one place is a stumbling block in the way of progress.
Businessindianapolispost.com

Virtusa introduces 2021 Trend Almanac

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 28 (ANI/News Voir): Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, today announced the findings of its fourth annual Trend Almanac. The Almanac, which is available now, features the technologies and developments that will dominate the business and consumer landscape through 2021.
Kafkatowardsdatascience.com

Enterprise ML — Why getting your model to production takes longer than building it

A Gentle Guide to the complexities of model deployment, and integrating with the enterprise application and data pipeline. What the Data Scientist, Data Engineer, ML Engineer, and ML Ops do, in Plain English. Let’s say we’ve identified a high-impact business problem at our company, built an ML (machine learning) model...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Data Science with Google Sheets

How I use Google Sheets for small Data Integration and Analytics Tasks. Most of your data will be transferred via stream or batch process into your Data Warehouse or Data Lake. You will choose stable ETL or ELT processes to bring the majority and most relevant data from your legacy systems, CRM, ERP, IOT, etc.
Cell Phonestechbeacon.com

App sec maturity: How to get there—and stay there

The world runs on software. That's one of the reasons applications are a prime target for cyber criminals and other threat actors seeking illicit gains from organizations. It's also why it's more important than ever to have a mature application security program in place and to make sure it remains robust as it grows and ages.