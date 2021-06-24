In cybersecurity, ‘we can’t afford to take our eye off the ball’
Mastercard’s Mike Murnane talks about his own role in security and highlights the biggest challenges and most important skills in the industry. This week, we’ve heard from several people working within the cybersecurity industry. From Deloitte Ireland’s Arushi Doshi and Accenture’s Chris Davey to Avanade security analyst Ayesha Imtiaz, they all talked about the challenges of staying up to date with the constantly evolving threat landscape.www.siliconrepublic.com