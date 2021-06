Although it looks intriguing, Unmaze deploys a messy gimmick on a poorly written story to disappointing effect. I'm ok with games that rely on gimmicks, but only if the trick employed is enjoyable and doesn't wear too thin given a game's length. Unmaze seems to hang its entire premise on the use of your phone's camera in a way that is both unenjoyable and easy to exploit, all while telling a clumsy rehash of an ancient mythological tale. In short, it's pretty disappointing all around.