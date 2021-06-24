Editorial: The petty cruelty at City Hall reflects poorly on LA's lame-duck mayor
It was bad enough when it came to light last week that Mayor Eric Garcetti’s chief of staff had posted sexual innuendo and denigrating comments about city employees and politicians on a private Facebook group shared by mayoral staff and supporters. But the latest news, that Ana Guerrero also disparaged 91-year-old labor icon Dolores Huerta, among other respected Latino political leaders, raises the question: Is this City Hall or high school?www.arcamax.com