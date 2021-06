We live for surprise releases during E3, and we have a good’un in the form of Minute of Islands. Coming from The Inner World developers Studio Fizbin, it’s a narrative adventure that follows a young girl called Mo, who has been handed the Omni-switch, a tool that gives her the ability to power up and down the alien machinery on a series of islands. The community has come to rely on you, as you ensure purifiers keep running, removing killer spores from the atmosphere. Except the story starts as the power goes down, and the spores begin to spread.