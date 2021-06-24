Version 1 accelerates growth with Neueda acquisition

There was no wind on the day I sold my most prized possession. I had owned the small toy company for twenty-odd years before I got the call from Shannon, the artist’s assistant. I didn’t field many calls from people like her: the factory was too big and structurally unsound, its buildings sloped off in variously arrested states of lean. The property backed up into a hot dog company’s food processing plant, which made the air smell like a mixture of warm pork, sewage, and grain alcohol. My employees referred to the smell simply as “it,” an unpredictable source of fascination and repulsion. The day Shannon called, it was particularly putrid, filtering in through the slivers of space between doorway and ground, window and screen.