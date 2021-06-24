Cancel
Version 1 accelerates growth with Neueda acquisition

By Elaine Burke
Silicon Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe growing Dublin-founded company will take on Neueda’s valuable client list including major players in capital markets. In its 12th acquisition to date, Version 1 has acquired Belfast-based digital services specialist Neueda for an undisclosed sum. This follows a recent announcement that Version 1 would be adding 180 jobs in...

www.siliconrepublic.com
BusinessCision

Volati continues its growth with the acquisition of StrongPoint’s labels business

Volati has signed an agreement to acquire the labels business from StrongPoint, a provider of technology solutions to the retail sector and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The acquisition is an add-on acquisition for the Ettiketto business unit within the Industry business area. It strengthens Ettiketto’s offering in the Swedish market and represents a strategically important entry into the Norwegian market. The acquired business reported annual sales of approximately SEK 185 million in 2020 with an EBITDA, excluding IFRS adjustments, of approximately SEK 25 million.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
pymnts

GlaxoSmithKline Plans Spinoff Of Consumer Healthcare Unit

Goldman Sachs and Citi are working with GlaxoSmithKline on new listing for a spinoff of its consumer unit, Bloomberg writes. The companies will also help with Glaxo's defense against the possibility of an activist campaign from Elliot Investment Management, which is helmed by billionaire Paul Singer. Emma Walmsley, the head...
Businessai-cio.com

Citigroup Launches Digital Asset Unit

Citigroup has become the latest institutional investor to get into the cryptocurrency and blockchain business with the launch of a new unit called the Digital Assets Group, which will come under its wealth management division, according to an internal memo. According to the memo, which was obtained and reported on...
Businessswfinstitute.org

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation and PE Firm Invest in PS Logistics

Private equity firm Gamut Capital Management, L.P. in partnership with British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), signed a definitive agreement to invest in PS Logistics, LLC. PS Logistics is a flatbed transportation and full-service logistics provider in the United States. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Business Process-as-a-Service Market is Booming Worldwide with Accenture, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services

Global Business Process-as-a-Service Market Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Business Process-as-a-Service Market. Players Profiled in the Business Process-as-a-Service Market Study: Accenture, Cognizant Technology Solutions, International Business Machines, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

eGRC Market including top key players IBM, Microsoft, SAp, SAS, Oracle, Bwise, FIS, Wolters Kluwer

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of eGRC market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are IBM, Microsoft, SAp, SAS, Oracle, Bwise, FIS, Wolters Kluwer, Metricstream, Thomson Reuters, EMC (A Dell Company)
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

States Microservices in Healthcare Market Is Booming Worldwide | IBM (US), Oracle (US), Amazon Web Services

JCMR recently introduced Global States Microservices in Healthcare Market study with focused approach on market size & volumes by Application, Industry particular process, product type, players, and production & Consumption analysis considering major factors, cost Structure and regulatory factors. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are IBM (US), Oracle (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce.com (US), Broadcom (US), Infosys (India), NGINX (US), Syntel (US), Pivotal Software (US)The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.
SoftwareSentinel

Backup Software Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | IBM, Commvault, Dell, Microsoft

The latest study released on the Global Backup Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Backup Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Technologyavnetwork.com

AVIXA: Pro AV Growth Accelerates Again

AV sales growth accelerated to new pandemic-era highs in AVIXA’s latest Pro AV Business Index. In May, the AV sales index (AVI-S) reached 63.7. This is up 4.5 points from the already strong 59.2 mark observed in April. In fact, it’s the highest level since August 2019. Improvements in the pandemic situation are the primary driving force behind the AV spending surge, with greater international proliferation of vaccines combining with major declines in global case counts to add significant fuel to the economic engine.
Retailthebaffler.com

Acquisition

There was no wind on the day I sold my most prized possession. I had owned the small toy company for twenty-odd years before I got the call from Shannon, the artist’s assistant. I didn’t field many calls from people like her: the factory was too big and structurally unsound, its buildings sloped off in variously arrested states of lean. The property backed up into a hot dog company’s food processing plant, which made the air smell like a mixture of warm pork, sewage, and grain alcohol. My employees referred to the smell simply as “it,” an unpredictable source of fascination and repulsion. The day Shannon called, it was particularly putrid, filtering in through the slivers of space between doorway and ground, window and screen.
Businessseniorhousingnews.com

LCS Development Prepares for Accelerated Growth, Promotes 4 to New Roles

LCS Development is making moves to accelerate its growth. Fresh off announcing the hire of Welltower (NYSE: WELL) alum Joe Weisenburger, the development arm of the LCS Family of Companies on Thursday announced a series of personnel moves. They are intended to leverage the organization’s experience and scale, to court new business opportunities in ground-up development and renovating older communities, and to reposition the service line to be more purposeful relative to its clients, Executive Vice President/Senior Managing Director of Development and Real Estate Chuck Murphy told Senior Housing News.
SoftwareBBC

Belfast software firm Neueda bought by Dublin company Version 1

Neueda, the Belfast software company, has been bought by Dublin-based Version 1. Version 1 already has a substantial presence in Belfast and is currently recruiting about 200 people. Neueda has customers across the public and private sectors with particular experience in financial services, and has been growing rapidly. The company...
RetailMODERN MATERIALS HANDLING

Automation: Accelerating e-commerce growth

JOANN Stores masters ship-from-store, pickup-in-store & curbside pickup during a pandemic. Automation Survey: Uncertainty gives way to growth. How NFI Industries is meeting the innovation challenge. Software drives automated packaging efficiencies. A comprehensive look at the innovative systems that are changing the face of retail warehouse and DC operations. One...