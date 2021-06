Are you a gamer of a certain age, who looks back with rose-tinted glasses to games like Desert Strike, and the huge amount of helicopter-based fun they brought? Did you enjoy flying about, rescuing people and destroying enemy hardware? Well, on paper at least, the latest game from Klabater should help scratch that chopper game itch. Well, I say new, but it was released on PC way back in 2017, only now being brought to the Xbox platform. Can it hold a candle to my memories of Desert Strike? Strap on your helmet and let’s dust off!