Brewers hang on against Diamondbacks to win 3-game series

The Colorado Rockies are in the midst of their longest winning streak of the season, and look for a sixth consecutive win against the Milwaukee Brewers tonight. The Brewers are -165 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. The Rockies have won the first two games of the series by a combined 13-8, and have beaten Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes in back-to-back games. If the Rockies win today, it would be the third time they won three consecutive games against the same opponent this month. Colorado gets their shot at Milwaukee's Adrian Houser (4-5, 3.62 ERA) tonight. Houser has pitched to a 1.71 ERA in his last four appearances. He is opposed by Colorado's Austin Gomber (6-5, 3.54 ERA), and the under is 5-0 in his last five starts against teams with a winning record.