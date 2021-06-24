Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers hang on against Diamondbacks to win 3-game series

By DAVID BRANDT Associated Press
La Crosse Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Brandon Woodruff was pleased with the seven dominant innings he threw on Wednesday afternoon, though he didn’t really have that much to say about them. Instead, like most pitchers, especially ones coming into the game with a .042 batting average, he wanted to talk about his hit. Woodruff...

lacrossetribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Devin Williams
Person
Keston Hiura
Person
Torey Lovullo
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Jace Peterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#The Milwaukee Brewers#Era#The Chicago Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Diamondbacks Game Preview: Mookie Betts Rests In Series Finale

The Los Angeles Dodgers at worst have won four consecutive series but they take the field Sunday in position to complete a weekend sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. The Diamondbacks are mired in a franchise-worst 16-game losing streak. Mookie Betts gets a day of rest in the...
MLBbettingpros.com

Brewers and Reds each look to continue winning streaks in their series opener

The Milwaukee Brewers have won four consecutive games, while the Cincinnati Reds have won three straight. One team’s winning streak will come to and end in tonight’s series opener. Betting Impact:. The Brewers are -140 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Not only has Milwaukee won four straight games, but...
MLBdallassun.com

Austin Gomber, Rockies go for series win vs. Brewers

Austin Gomber came to Colorado with plenty of pressure. The lefty was the big name in the trade that sent Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals, a deal that was unpopular with Rockies fans. After a tough start to his career with his new team, Gomber has been one...
MLBFOX Sports

Lauer scheduled to start for Milwaukee against Colorado

LINE: Brewers -189, Rockies +164; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Colorado will face off on Sunday. The Brewers are 22-18 in home games in 2020. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .214 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .302.
MLBbettingpros.com

Rockies look to extend season-long winning streak against the Brewers

The Colorado Rockies are in the midst of their longest winning streak of the season, and look for a sixth consecutive win against the Milwaukee Brewers tonight. The Brewers are -165 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. The Rockies have won the first two games of the series by a combined 13-8, and have beaten Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes in back-to-back games. If the Rockies win today, it would be the third time they won three consecutive games against the same opponent this month. Colorado gets their shot at Milwaukee's Adrian Houser (4-5, 3.62 ERA) tonight. Houser has pitched to a 1.71 ERA in his last four appearances. He is opposed by Colorado's Austin Gomber (6-5, 3.54 ERA), and the under is 5-0 in his last five starts against teams with a winning record.
MLBdenversun.com

Behind Chi Chi Gonzalez, Rockies go for series win vs. Brewers

Coors Field has always been an enigma for the Colorado Rockies. The knock on the team is the offense doesn't travel well, and this season hasn't done anything to dispute that theory. The good news for the Rockies is they are playing at home right now, and so far their...
MLBtucsonpost.com

Brandon Woodruff lifts Brewers to series win over D-backs

Brandon Woodruff tossed seven strong innings and helped his cause with a run-scoring single as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 in the rubber match of a three-game series on Wednesday in Phoenix. Woodruff (6-3) allowed one run on three hits with two walks and nine strikeouts for...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Game Thread #75: Milwaukee Brewers (41-33) @ Arizona Diamondbacks (21-54)

The Milwaukee Brewers are playing an afternoon game on a get-away day in Arizona against the Diamondbacks. Brandon Woodruff will take the hill for the Brew Crew, while Caleb Smith pitches for the Diamondbacks. First pitch is scheduled for 2:40 CT, and the game can be seen on Bally Sports...
MLBprosportsextra.com

Milwaukee Brewers Manager Found Dead!

The year of 2021 has not been the best for professional athletes. This especially holds true for Major League Baseball. This particular death is being reported a little bit late as it somehow slipped through the cracks, but nonetheless it should be reported on. Back on May 6th, it was reported that former Milwaukee Brewers manager Del Crandall had passed away at the age of 91.
MLBnumberfire.com

Josh Reddick not in Diamondbacks' Friday lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Josh Reddick is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Reddick is being replaced in right field y Josh Rojas against Padres starter Chris Paddack. In 101 plate appearances this season, Reddick has a .258 batting average with a .628 OPS, 7 runs...
MLBnumberfire.com

Kolten Wong (calf) not in Brewers' Sunday lineup

The Milwaukee Brewers did not list Kolten Wong (calf) in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Wong is hopefully just dealing with some cramping and will not play in today's game while he recovers. Jace Peterson will step into the lineup at second base and bat sixth in the meantime.
MLBSeattle Times

Adames, Brewers beat Rockies in 11th, ballpark fully open

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and singled to set up Keston Hiura’s sacrifice fly in the 11th as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 Friday to cap a return to full capacity at American Family Field. Billed as Re-Opening...
MLBChippewa Herald

Brewers rally to beat Rockies in 11 innings on Re-Opening Day

MILWAUKEE — Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and singled to set up Keston Hiura’s sacrifice fly in the 11th as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 Friday to cap a return to full capacity at American Family Field. Billed as Re-Opening Day,...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Colorado Rockies vs Milwaukee Brewers 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies (31-45) will duel the Milwaukee Brewers (43-33) in Game 2 of a three-game weekend series at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 4:10 PM ET. Colorado split a short two-game set after a 5-2 victory in Game 2 Wednesday. In the series opener last time out, the Rockies suffered a one-run deficit in a 4-5 defeat on Friday. Starter Jon Gray went 5.0 innings with five hits and zero earned run allowed while awarding zero free bases but struck out 10 Milwaukee batters. Pinch Hitter Josh Fuentes scored one run on one hit with two RBIs while Catcher Elias Diaz added a one-run score on one hit with an RBI in the loss. Left Fielder Raimel Tapia led Colorado with a batting average of .302 and a team-high 84 hits. Second Baseman Ryan McMahon posted a total of 16 home runs and 44 RBIs while Right Fielder Charlie Blackmon contributed a team-high .368 on-base percentage for the Rockies.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Progressing in rehab

Calhoun (hamstring) is running out of the batter's box during at-bats taken at the team's training site, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Calhoun is preparing to head out on a rehab assignment which will be "coming soon," per manager Torey Lovullo. The 33-year-old outfielder will need a few games in the minors before rejoining the major-league club.