CON: The case against a universal basic income
The financial dislocations of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented cash benefits that policymakers implemented in response have sparked renewed interest in an old idea: a universal basic income (UBI) for all Americans. Last proposed and debated seriously in the 1970s, UBI would provide every adult in the United States with a cash payment every year with no requirement to work. While this unrestricted handout often scores high in polls, it would be a terrible idea for both idealistic and practical reasons.www.arcamax.com