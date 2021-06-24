Couple from Newark Charged in Glen Rock Residential Burglary

Glen Rock NJ, the Glen Rock Police Department Detective Bureau completed an on-going investigation regarding a residential burglary that occurred on the 500 block of Maple Ave back on January 20, 2021. This past week, Det. Doney charged a 28-year-old male by the name of Christopher Lassiter of Newark, NJ with burglary and theft and a 19-year-old female by the name of Taina Peppers of Newark, NJ with conspiracy to commit burglary for their alleged roles in the January 20th burglary. Both parties were issued complaint summonses and were assigned court dates for their first appearances.