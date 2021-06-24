Cancel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWyckoff NJ, starting this past Monday, June 21st, the Wyckoff Police Department, in coordination with Dairy Queen, will be introducing our Summonses for Bicycle Safety summer campaign. This summer, if you are 16 and under and are caught by a Wyckoff Police Officer wearing your helmet while riding your bike, you may be issued a “summons” for a free ice cream cone at the Wyckoff Dairy Queen, 299 Franklin Ave. Through this campaign, we hope to encourage kids and teenagers to remember to always wear a helmet when riding their bikes. Helmets are vital in preventing head injuries that can happen because of a bicycle accident. So, this summer, remember to grab your helmet before you ride! WPD would also like to thank Dairy Queen for providing the “summonses” for this campaign!

