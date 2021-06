While saying that fiat currencies are all “fraud,” Salinas Pliego noted he would hold only bitcoin for the next 30 years if he had to choose. Mexico’s third-richest man, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, continues with his support for bitcoin by indicating that his bank is planning to start using BTC. While outlining the limited supply of the cryptocurrency as its most crucial merit, he said it would be the asset he would choose to invest in if he had to pick only one for the next thirty years.