LGBTQ Victory Fund Endorses Former Atlantic City Mayor Republican Don Guardian for New Jersey Assembly
Atlantic City NJ, LGBTQ Victory Fund, the only national organization dedicated to electing LGBTQ people to public office—endorsed former Atlantic City mayor Don Guardian for New Jersey Assembly today. The endorsement signals Victory Fund’s confidence that Guardian is well-positioned to win his Assembly race and will be a strong voice for equality once elected. Guardian would be the only openly LGBTQ member of the Assembly and the first openly gay Republican legislator in New Jersey history.theridgewoodblog.net