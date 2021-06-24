Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic City, NJ

LGBTQ Victory Fund Endorses Former Atlantic City Mayor Republican Don Guardian for New Jersey Assembly

theridgewoodblog.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlantic City NJ, LGBTQ Victory Fund, the only national organization dedicated to electing LGBTQ people to public office—endorsed former Atlantic City mayor Don Guardian for New Jersey Assembly today. The endorsement signals Victory Fund’s confidence that Guardian is well-positioned to win his Assembly race and will be a strong voice for equality once elected. Guardian would be the only openly LGBTQ member of the Assembly and the first openly gay Republican legislator in New Jersey history.

theridgewoodblog.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Society
State
New Jersey State
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
City
Ridgewood, NJ
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Ridgewood, NJ
Society
Ridgewood, NJ
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Guardian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Lgbtq Victory Fund#New Jersey Assembly#Victory Fund#Guardian#Lgbtq Victory Fund#President Ceo#About Victory Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria and Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
POTUSCNN

Trump Organization lawyers to meet Monday with Manhattan DA prosecutors

(CNN) — Lawyers for the Trump Organization are expected to meet Monday with prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney's office in an effort to convince them not to pursue charges against the company, according to a source familiar with the matter. The meeting follows a virtual conference late last week...