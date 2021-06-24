Moroccan-inspired mansion on Tampa's Davis Islands asks $5.25M

Tulia Home Designs new Contemporary construction offering Open Bay Splendor in Beach Park. Built to exacting standards with state-of-the-art design, smart home technology, refined finishes and energy efficiency. Enjoy spectacular open Bay views with exceptional outdoor living and entertaining areas, custom 17 x 125’ pool and floating spa, outdoor kitchen, fire features, sun deck and open water access beyond. The home features 7 bedrooms, 8 full and 1 half baths, 10,500 square feet, plus an office, media room and home gym, massage room, game room and bonus room, along with a full wet bar and wine cellar. A custom chef's kitchen boasts quartz counter tops, waterfall island, custom cabinetry, Wolf® gas appliances and walk-in pantry. Additional appointments include a 38-foot floating staircase, 8-car garage, expansive terraces, Hardie exterior, imported Italian porcelain tile, impact windows, elevator, Savant Whole Home Smart Audio System and custom closets throughout. Located in a top-rated school district and convenient to Westshore and International Malls, Tampa International Airport, shopping and dining. Floor Plans available. *Listed specifications may vary.