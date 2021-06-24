Cancel
Real Estate

Moroccan-inspired mansion on Tampa's Davis Islands asks $5.25M

By Brianna Crane
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago
A Moroccan-inspired mansion on Tampa's Davis Islands is now listed at $5.25 million. History: The house was built in 1926 and completed in 1929 for the Hanlon family. And it's had some other notable owners over the years. Port Tampa Bay chairman Steve Swindal and his then-wife Jennifer Steinbrenner, part-owner...

