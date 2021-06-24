Moroccan-inspired mansion on Tampa's Davis Islands asks $5.25M

Data: Florida Realtors and Stellar MLS; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosHousing inventory continues to shrink and home prices continue to surge across Tampa Bay. Why it matters: If real estate is a roller coaster, we're inching toward the peak. Low supply and high demand will continue to push home prices higher for the foreseeable future.If supply increases, though, buyers will have more options. That would allow them to become more picky, forcing sellers to have to come down on price.State of play: Demand in Sarasota and Manatee Counties spiked the most in May, with an 84.7% increase in closed sales from the...