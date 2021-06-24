St. Paul Saints Fans Needed to Help Set Cup Snake Record July 1

Eight Minnesota craft breweries are inviting St. Paul Saints fans out to CHS Field July 1 to help set a new world record for the longest cup snake. If you've ever been to a live sports event -- or simply watched one on TV -- chances are good you've seen a cup snake. The cup snake -- also known as a beer snake -- is literally a train of empty beer cups, snaking its way through the stands. There's no rhyme or reason to it -- anyone can start a cup snake anywhere. But once one begins, people are usually quick and eager to contribute to it. Records for the longest cup snake are contested, though there are some notable recorded examples. In 2008, during an XFL game between the DC Defenders and St. Louis Battlehawks at Audi Field, fans created a cup snake approximately 1,237 cups long.