Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

St. Paul Saints Fans Needed to Help Set Cup Snake Record July 1

By Adam
Posted by 
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eight Minnesota craft breweries are inviting St. Paul Saints fans out to CHS Field July 1 to help set a new world record for the longest cup snake. If you've ever been to a live sports event -- or simply watched one on TV -- chances are good you've seen a cup snake. The cup snake -- also known as a beer snake -- is literally a train of empty beer cups, snaking its way through the stands. There's no rhyme or reason to it -- anyone can start a cup snake anywhere. But once one begins, people are usually quick and eager to contribute to it. Records for the longest cup snake are contested, though there are some notable recorded examples. In 2008, during an XFL game between the DC Defenders and St. Louis Battlehawks at Audi Field, fans created a cup snake approximately 1,237 cups long.

mix949.com
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Beer#Wrigley Field#St Paul Saints#Beer Snake#Xfl#St Louis Battlehawks#Chicago Cubs#Invictus Brewing Co#Chs Field#Modist Brewing Co#Summit Brewing Co#Saintsgroups Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs fans' epic beer cup snake was insanely expensive

Wrigley Field was fully open and the Chicago Cubs had sellout crowds that we're rocking. It was the first weekend Chicago was fully re-opened. And that means the bleachers are back rocking, and with the team playing a primetime Sunday Night Baseball match up, the fans put together one remarkable cup snake.
MLB93X.COM

Cubs Fans Make Beer Snake!

At Sunday’s Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals game, fans at Wrigley Field decided to put together a beer snake, and it’s epic!
MLBPosted by
Shore News Network

Cubs fans build epic beer cup snake at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO, IL – It’s not sure if somebody had the Guinness Book team on hand for this, but fans in Chicago created what could be the world’s longest cup snake ever created. While their team seats on top of their division, it’s only fitting for the fans to get involved in the glory, and what better way than a cup snake that goes from the top of the bleachers to the field wall.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo Rumblings

Need help fellow Bills fans - first RV at a game

Hi everyone - Long time Bills fan here - I am considering driving an RV up to Buffalo for a game this fall. Been to the stadium a few times (I live out of state) but never in an RV. Bills.com isn’t terribly helpful with information on how to secure a spot for the RV lot. Does anyone have any advice on how to best go about this?
SportsWDIO-TV

St. Paul's Strand set to run in 10th Grandma's Double

Grandma's Marathon is an early wake up call for everyone involved, but for one St. Paul native he's up even earlier than most. That's because he starts at the finish line, runs up the North Shore to the start of the full marathon in Two Harbors, then joins the rest of the runners to run the actual Grandma's Marathon course. He's dubbed it the Grandma's Double and he'll be running it for his tenth time this year.
Basketballbeaconjournal.com

Andres Gimenez homers again, but St. Paul Saints rally late to beat Columbus Clippers 8-3

Previous game: Saints 8, Clippers 3, Tuesday at Huntington Park. Recap: St. Paul broke open a close game with three runs in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh. The Saints got home runs from Jimmy Kerrigan, Brent Rooker and Mark Contreras, who hit a three-run blast in the sixth. Columbus got homers from Andres Gimenez, Trenton Brooks and Daniel Johnson, all off St. Paul starter Chandler Shepherd (3-2). Johnson and Gabriel Arias each had two hits for the Clippers. Starter Kevin Herget (1-3) allowed five runs on seven hits in six innings. He has given up five or more runs in all but one of his five starts for Columbus this season.
Basketballbeaconjournal.com

Columbus Clippers pitch one-hitter to beat St. Paul Saints 3-0

Previous game: Clippers 3, Saints 0, Thursday at Huntington Park. Recap: Four Columbus pitchers combined on a one-hitter. St. Paul managed only a single by Jimmy Kerrigan in the fifth inning off Dalbert Siri. Ben Krauth started and was followed by Siri, Anthony Gose (3-0) and Jordan Stephens. The foursome struck out 11 and walked only one. Franmil Reyes had an RBI single in the first inning. Daniel Johnson homered in the fourth before Nolan Jones doubled in Owen Miller later in the inning.
Sartell, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

Lights, Bleachers to be Added to Sartell Athletic Complex

SARTELL -- Lights and bleachers will be added to the athletic complex at the Sartell high school. Assistant Superintendent Kay Nelson says the school board has approved spending up to $1 million for the multi-purpose performance field which will be used for sports like football and soccer. Nelson says this...
Columbus, OHbeaconjournal.com

St. Paul Saints score three in 10th inning to top Columbus Clippers

Previous game: Saints 6, Clippers 4, Saturday at Huntington Park. Recap: Roberto Pena's two-run single keyed a three-run 10th inning in the St. Paul win. With Brent Rooker starting the inning on second, Willians Astudillo reached on a fielding error by Columbus pitcher DJ Johnson. Danny Young replaced Johnson and struck out Mark Contreras before intentionally walking Jimmy Kerrigan. Rooker scored on a groundout by JT Riddle before Pena's single. The Clippers scored once in the bottom of the 10th on Oscar Mercado's sacrifice fly. Gabirel Arias homered for Columbus in the sixth.
NHLNBC Washington

Record-Setting Vegas Heat for Golden Knights-Canadiens Tops 2018 Stanley Cup Finals

Record heat for Golden Knights-Canadiens tops 2018 Stanley Cup originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Vegas Golden Knights joined the NHL in 2018, becoming just the second desert-based professional hockey team in North America. Playing in one of the driest areas of the continent gave them the potential to set some records for hot temperatures, but the delay forced by the coronavirus pandemic coupled with a brutal heat wave has the NHL in some new territory.