EncroChat investigators had access to decryption ‘master key’, claim lawyers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has filed an objection petition in the Supreme Court to stop the government's move to withdraw the Assembly brawl case. The petition has been filed in the Supreme Court following a legal battle in the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court and the Kerala High Court. Chennithala said it was the biggest embarrassment in the history of the Kerala Legislative Assembly that the then Opposition MLAs had disrupted the 2015 budget presented by Finance Minister KM Mani. — A chargesheet was filed against six then MLAs, including Minister V Sivankutty and KT Jalil MLA, for destroying public property. On March 13, 2015, the Legislative Assembly witnessed that the members responsible for the legislation were becoming lawbreakers. The speaker's podium, computer, mic and furniture were smashed. Public property worth Rs 2.20 lakh was destroyed. The Supreme Court has previously ruled that members of the legislature do not receive the same legal protection they get in Assembly for voting or speech when they indulge in criminal activities.