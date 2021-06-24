Cancel
EncroChat investigators had access to decryption ‘master key’, claim lawyers

By Bill Goodwin,
Computer Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefence lawyers claim that investigators had access to a “master encryption key” that allowed them to decrypt millions of messages from the EncroChat encrypted phone network. The claim is the latest challenge to more than 250 prosecutions that are under way in the UK following a joint operation by French...

