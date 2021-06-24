Drive-Thru Dinosaur Experience Coming to Mall of America

Dinosaur Drive-Thru runs at the Mall of America June 24-July 11. Like many, I grew up fascinated by dinosaurs as a kid. I watched the Land Before Time movies and -- when I was older -- the Jurassic Park movies, too. I played with dinosaur toys. My favorite dinosaur was the Triceratops because it looked cool and was one of the nicer dinosaurs. I've always wondered what -- if dinosaurs still roamed the earth of the plot of Jurassic Park became some terrible reality -- I would do. To be honest, I probably wouldn't survive long. Still, there's a mystery and fascination to dinosaurs, probably because they are something of the past.