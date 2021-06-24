Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kandiyohi County, MN

Records published June 24, 2021

By Editorials
West Central Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

www.wctrib.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeville, MN
City
Rochester, MN
City
Mankato, MN
City
Willmar, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Kandiyohi County, MN
City
Kandiyohi, MN
City
Spicer, MN
Kandiyohi County, MN
Crime & Safety
Willmar, MN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Murder#Domestic Assault#Tribune#Prinsburg#Benson Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria and Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
Portland, ORNBC News

All time records fall as heat wave builds in Pacific Northwest

Oregon's largest city is likely to break another heat record Sunday after hitting an all-time high Saturday, forecasters said, after cities across the Pacific Northwest grappled with some of the hottest days in their history. Portland, Oregon, reached 108 degrees Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, beating its...