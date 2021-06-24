AR, the metaverse and why marketers need to be thinking about the new ‘spatial web’

For over a decade, Google search has been the first place we go whenever we need to find information on virtually anything. It’s used countless times a day on our computers, our smartphones, in our cars and even in our homes. Whether it’s to make a dinner reservation or to look up flight information, saying “Hey Google” or “Alexa” has become second nature. Most recently, our interactions with Google have typically revolved around screens and voice, but if you ask experts what the next advancement for interaction is heading, they’ll say it’s visual. Being able to make buying decisions instantly and simply, it’s not surprising that Google, Amazon and other tech companies are making a massive effort to make their services accessible via your camera.