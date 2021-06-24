David Ruffin, reconsidered: 30 years after the Temptations singer's death in Philly, a look at his complicated legacy

Britney Spears’ brother-in-law Jamie Watson has defended the pop singer’s family days after her explosive courtroom testimony. Married to the 39-year-old musician’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears, Watson told The New York Post that Spears’ family only wanted what was best for her. “I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her,” he said. “I wouldn’t be around people who weren’t. Who wouldn’t want to be in support of Britney?”The “Womaniser” singer spoke directly to Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny about the conservatorship, which has controlled her money and affairs since 2008.It was the first...