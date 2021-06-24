Cancel
Politics

The DUP has a new leader, but language is still Northern Ireland’s sticking point

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd so it was that on the centenary of the day on which George V came to Belfast to open the first parliament in Northern Ireland, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson became the leader of the DUP, pledging to return from Westminster to reveal his “vision to lead unionism into its second century”. In 1921, the King urged that the new regime should usher in “a new era of peace, contentment and good will”. Donaldson won’t be thinking in eras. He knows he will be doing well if he manages to achieve a brief ceasefire within his own warring party. When he spoke on Tuesday about the need to “heal the divisions of the past”, we knew he wasn’t just talking about the country.

