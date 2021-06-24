Charles Schulz's widow reveals her most relatable 'Peanuts' character

The Peanuts characters - Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, Snoopy, Woodstock, and so many more - are more than just beloved comic strip characters and the Peanuts gang has left an indelible mark on pop culture and entertainment in the six decades since the very first strip debuted on October 2, 1950. But while many Peanuts fans know the characters - especially the "loveable loser" Charlie Brown - they perhaps aren't as familiar with the man behind the characters, Charles M. Schulz. Apple TV+'s new documentary Who Are You, Charlie Brown? tells that story, offering fans of all ages insight into the man behind these timeless characters while also offering a new Charlie Brown story in a feature that both entertains and inspires.