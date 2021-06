The Seattle Cascades return to Memorial Stadium this Friday, June 25 at 7:30 PM/PT. They’ll take on the undefeated Austin Sol for the first time in franchise history. The 1-2 Cascades currently sit in fourth place in the West Division and are coming off a tough overtime loss at home to the defending division champion San Diego Growlers. Both losses this year have come by two goals or fewer; the Cascades have looked like one of the more consistent teams in the West through the first three weeks despite the 1-2 record.