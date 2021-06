As one of the founding families of Windham, my late parents had about 200 acres of land adjoining Sebago Lake Basin that had been farmed for many years. In 1957, when I was seven years old, my father and a friend created a tenting area to accommodate the growing number of campers coming to Maine. There were seven of us kids who helped to clear lots in the woods where roads were built, including one leading down to the shore where we made a parking lot for families to use while swimming and boating.