Roundtables Europe video: Sustainability & Made in Europe PV
The third Cornerstone of pv magazine’s Roundtables Europe event focused on Sustainability & Made in Europe PV. Sustainability issues are a natural part of the discussion of solar production on the continent. Advocates note that shipping emissions and recycling infrastructure and processes are available in Europe, but that may not be the case in the production centers of Asia. As such, we addressed projects that support the circular economy in solar, along with what it means to have truly sustainable PV production.www.pv-magazine.com