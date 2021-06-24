Cancel
Carthage, IN

Carthage Corner: Carthage High School Alumni Celebration

By Mary Shannon
Courier-Times
 4 days ago

Saturday June 12th many people were attending graduation parties for graduates of the Class of 2021 but another big event was taking place as well – the Carthage Highschool all class Reunion/Celebration! The high school closed in 1971 but the grads still carry the spirit and pride of their school to this day. 137 former grads and their guests were able to enjoy a two hour open house before the planned festivities began. Many former grads took advantage of the chance to reminisce with old friends before the official celebration started. Several people even ventured back to Carthage to visit the downstairs portion of the Henry Henley Library where much of the Carthage High School memorabilia is on display.

