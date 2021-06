Less than a week after it's quite possible that series star & executive producer Michael C. Hall gave away when the Dexter revival will premiere, it looks like a very familiar face from the original series will be returning in what could definitely make things even more interesting. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that original series alum John Lithgow will return to his Emmy Award-winning role as Season 4's "Trinity Killer" Arthur Mitchell for a "short but decisive appearance." Considering Mitchell was shuffled off the mortal coil by Mr. Morgan himself, it's easy to understand why this gets the speculation fires burning. While no details were available, DH reports that the pseudo-sequel series' writers "have concocted a pathway for the Trinity Killer to come back that works within the larger Dexter narrative"- with Lithgow's filming time expected to be brief, possibly a day or two.