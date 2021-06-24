Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Unilever: United We Stand by RanaVerse

The Drum
 4 days ago

Unilever’s latest campaign, ‘United We Stand’ aims to shine a light on the range of lived experiences of the LGBT+ community across the UK, in a film that celebrates untold stories of Pride as part of Unilever’s on-going commitment to help support a more inclusive society. The short-film series, directed...

www.thedrum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unilever#Liverpool#Uk#United We Stand#British#South Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Country
U.K.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Related
MoviesSHOOT Online

Director Jess Kohl, RanaVerse Introduce Us To “Millie” As Part of Unilever’s LGBTQI+ Community Campaign In U.K.

PRETTYBIRD filmmaker Jess Kohl has directed a series of short films commissioned by Unilever to celebrate the stories of real-life members of the LGBTQI+ community in the U.K. The shorts from agency RanaVerse are part of Unilever’s “United We Stand” campaign in the U.K. For the fourth consecutive year, Unilever is teaming with Superdrug to continue supporting Switchboard LGBTQ+ helpline to provide a safe space for the community to discuss anything, including sexuality, gender identity, sexual health and emotional well-being, via the phone, by email and through Instant Messaging. This year’s partnership will specifically provide resources to help improve Switchboard LGBTQ+’s education and training programs for its 200+ volunteers.
Economyrecyclinginternational.com

Unilever’s UK refill trial to be expanded

Unilever is extending its refillable packaging trials across the UK, increasing the number of outlets involved and piloting its first ‘return on the go’ refill trial where customers can purchase re-useable stainless-steel bottles and return them to the store. Following the successful launch of its largest refill trial in Europe...
Businesswholefoodsmagazine.com

Unilever Research Details Lack of Diversity in Advertising

London, England—It’s time for the advertising industry to step up its commitment to diversity, according to consumer research from Unilever. The research—commissioned via Kantar—shows that less than 20% of those surveyed feel that ads are representative of wider society, and 71% feel that stereotypes in media are harming the younger generation.
WorldRefinery29

Thousands Turned Out For London Trans+ Pride 2021

Thousands of trans people and allies gathered in the capital on Saturday for London Trans+ Pride 2021. Marchers held up placards saying "Black trans lives matter", "fuck the cis-tem", "legalise my identity", "trans rights now!", and "out of the closet, into the streets" as they made the mile-long march from Wellington Arch to Soho Square.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Does the left now stand a chance in the Unite leadership election?

The election for general secretary at the trade union Unite has the potential to dramatically reshape the labour movement and the left in Britain – and it has just been shaken up with a last-minute candidate withdrawal. Howard Beckett, head of legal and politics in the Labour-affiliated union and a fierce critic of party leader Keir Starmer, has withdrawn from the race and endorsed fellow assistant general secretary Steve Turner.
Businesskamcity.com

Unilever Acquires DTC Skin Care Brand

Unilever has agreed on a deal to acquire digital-led skin care brand Paula’s Choice as part of its drive to strengthen its portfolio with high growth products. Founded by Paula Begoun in 1995, the brand is known for its innovative and high performing cruelty-free products. It is distributed through a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce operation and select prestige retailers in North America, Europe and Asia.
Businesssportspromedia.com

Pakistan Cricket Board expands Unilever partnership

Unilever's Lifebuoy brand first partnered with the PCB last year. Surf Excel deal covers home series against England, New Zealand and the West Indies. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Unilever have strengthened their partnership, with Surf Excel becoming the official detergent partner of the men's national team for the remainder of 2021.
BusinessOne Green Planet

Unilever Debuts Paper-Based Laundry Detergent Bottle

Unilever is set to launch what it is calling the world’s first paper-based laundry detergent bottle, Packaging World announced. The developed prototype was made for the OMO brand (also known as Persil, Skip & Breeze) and will be released in Brazil in 2022. The company is also developing paper-based haircare...
EuropeTelegraph

We cannot stand for the EU's attempt to partition the UK

The dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol is about more than sausages. It concerns the right of the people of Northern Ireland to self-determination. Some in the EU, led by President Macron, appear to believe that Northern Ireland is not fully a part of the United Kingdom. It is. In December 1921, the Anglo-Irish Treaty recognised the right of self-determination of 26 counties in the island of Ireland to secede from the United Kingdom. Northern Ireland then exercised her own right of self-determination by deciding to remain a part of the United Kingdom. This decision was legitimised in 1998 by the Belfast or Good Friday Agreement which guaranteed Northern Ireland’s constitutional position by providing that it should not cease to remain part of the United Kingdom until a majority so consented.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Unilever Is Buying Paula’s Choice

Unilever has signed a deal to acquire skin care brand Paula’s Choice for around $2 billion, according to industry sources. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, and Unilever declined to comment on the price tag. WWD had previously reported in April that the brand was exploring M&A options, and that the business is expected to do more than $300 million in net sales for 2021.
U.K.brentwoodlive.co.uk

Labour activists ‘egged, pushed and kicked’ on Batley and Spen campaign trail

Labour activists in the Batley and Spen by-election have been pelted with eggs and kicked in the head while on the campaign trail, the region’s mayor has said. Newly elected West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin said she was leafleting with “colleagues, volunteers, campaigners” in the Whitaker Street area of Batley on Sunday when they “were followed, verbally abused and physically assaulted by a group of young men”.
Societydnyuz.com

Read Munroe Bergdorf’s Trans+ Pride 2021 Speech

Branding placards that read “legalise my identity!” and “Trans rights now!”, thousands descended onto London’s streets for Trans+ Pride 2021 on Saturday, June, 26, to both celebrate and raise the voices of trans and non-binary people. Amid the joyous crowds at Soho Square, campaigner, model, and activist Munroe Bergdorf delivered a powerful speech directly to the trans community, encouraging those marching to “take up this space.”
Public HealthWired UK

The third wave of Covid is here… and it’s weird

As the first data on the new Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 began to trickle through in April and early May, Martin McKee was immediately convinced that a third wave of Covid-19 was imminent. McKee, a professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, was...
United Nationswgnradio.com

UN rights chief: Reparations needed for people facing racism

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief, in a landmark report launched after the killing of George Floyd in the United States, is urging countries worldwide to do more to help end discrimination, violence and systemic racism against people of African descent and “make amends” to them — including through reparations.
SocietyGeorgetown University

Today in Islamophobia

Today in Islamophobia: In France, Muslims find acceptance in the ranks of the military in a stark contrast to the way in which French Muslims are treated in society at large, as Mayors of London, Ontario, and Quebec City push PM Justin Trudeau to call for a summit on Islamophobia in Canada, just as another Muslim man is stabbed, taunted and has his beard forcibly cut off in Saskatoon. Meanwhile, Rohingya activist Wai Wai Nu writes that citizens of Myanmar and the international community should pressure the NUG to fully guarantee that Rohingya, as well as all other ethnic nationalities, will be entitled to rights as both individual citizens and as a group. Our recommended read of the day is by Brenna Artinger and Michael Rowand on how the famous Buddhist teacher Sitagu Sayadaw’s narrative of a Buddhism justified in suppressing the Muslim community is the dominant narrative within Myanmar. This and more below:
Public HealthForeign Policy

Social Media Provided a Lifeline to a Desperate India At COVID-19’s Peak

NEW DELHI—From 10 p.m. until midnight, Acquilin John in Mumbai, India, was desperately making phone calls, trying to find a hospital bed for a COVID-19 patient in distant Tamil Nadu she had never met. Eventually, the hospital staff stopped answering. “I don’t blame them really,” she said. “They must have been inundated with such calls. We tried our best to communicate; there was a huge language barrier too. But there weren’t any resources.”
Educationmumsnet.com

Safe Schools Alliance UK thread on Childline and NSPCC

Safe Schools Alliance UK have done a great Twitter thread on the evidence of grooming children into gender identity ideology by Childline and NSPCC. We trust these organisations to look after children, but they are doing the opposite! SSAUK have looked through the NSPCC and Childline "resources" and there is evidence of them promoting breast binders, promoting gender ideology (contrary to DfE guidance), and promoting puberty blockers. They even suggest children join online forums and message strangers!