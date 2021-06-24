EFL releases ‘interchangeable fixture list’ for Derby and Wycombe

The new fixture list will undoubtedly have many reacting with some concern, but this gives Celtic a monumental opportunity. You can understand the trepidation from some. Tynecastle on matchday one is never going to be an easy task [SPFL]. Hearts will be buoyed by the idea of revenge for the curtailment that led to their relegation in 2019/20. It’s a narrative that will be played up and used to make the match heated.