EFL releases ‘interchangeable fixture list’ for Derby and Wycombe

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EFL has released two fixture lists after Derby were fined £100,000 and warned about their future conduct for accounting irregularities. The Rams face the possible threat of being relegated to League One – and taking on Wycombe’s fixture list – after an independent disciplinary commission ordered the fine to be paid to the EFL, while the club must file restated accounts for the financial years ending June 2016, 2017 and 2018.

www.fourfourtwo.com
