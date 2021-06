There might soon be another reason to love vanilla. While the mild, pleasing flavor makes everything from ice cream and cake to pudding and even coffee taste sweet and delicious, scientists may have found a way to make it great for the environment as well as for our taste buds. According to Food and Wine, researchers at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland may have just found a way to turn plastic waste into vanillin using genetically modified E. coli bacteria. They recently published their findings in the journal "Green Chemistry," explaining how the microbes can break down and transform the plastic into a compound that may be safe for human consumption.