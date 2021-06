It was earlier this month that we got the reveal for the next big upcoming installment for Battlefield. This franchise is not like Call of Duty in which the IP gets a new installment into the marketplace annually. Instead, fans of the franchise are forced to wait until the next big installment before they can dive into the game. Likewise, the game is usually supported with several DLCs to help keep the title worth playing throughout the years. For the next big installment, we’re gearing up to jump into Battlefield 2042.