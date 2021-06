One of the country’s biggest mall operators has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. Washington Prime Group, which operates more than 100 different malls nationwide, blamed the pandemic for the downturn. The company announced its chapter 11 filing over the weekend. The filing allows the business to stay operational while it restructures its debt which totals about $3.5 billion. The Ohio based company secured a bankruptcy loan of $100 million to fund operations in the meantime. The company also holds $4 billion in assets. The retail industry has been hit hard through the pandemic. Mall tenants including Stein Mart and Guitar Center also filed for bankruptcy.