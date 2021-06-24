Konami quietly launches a PES 2022 demo

So after the other day’s weirdness concerning the upcoming indie game Abandoned and a massive conspiracy theory that it’s actually a Silent Hill revival, fans have gone into overdrive with their over-analysis. You can read our whole breakdown on the conspiracy here, but long story short: an indie game account made a tweet that fans took as a tease, the game is being co-revealed by Kojima fanboy Geoff Keighly, the game is receiving a special PS5 demo… thing, and there’s a ton of weird coincidences that line up along the way too. The mountainous rabbit hole continues to go deeper and deeper with each passing second it seems like, with new weird teases from Geoff Keighly (who’s either having a lot of fun or is being very mean) and the developer’s head being weird and cryptic in a familiar way. The latest, however, is probably the most critical piece of the puzzle yet.