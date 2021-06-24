Halo: The Master Chief Collection's first mod tools are out now, alongside the season 7 update

The community director at Halo developer 343 Industries has commented on the possibility of Master Chief coming to Super Smash Bros., and it doesn't sound good. Brian Jarrard said on Tuesday, before the Nintendo Direct at E3 2021, that it would be "amazing" to see Chief come to Smash Bros. But unfortunately, he's here to say, "Nothing is happening that I'm aware of." That said, Jarrard said if fans make enough noise, that could potentially get the ball rolling in some capacity. He said fans should direct their excitement about this to Xbox boss Phil Spencer and Nintendo's Doug Bowser.