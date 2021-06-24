Cancel
Halo: The Master Chief Collection's first mod tools are out now, alongside the season 7 update

By Craig Pearson
rockpapershotgun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is an exciting time for those of you who like Halo rebalanced, tweaked, or completely cursed. Developers 343 Industries just released modding tools for the Master Chief Collection along with the season 7 update. They're only for the MCC's version of Halo: Combat Evolved but will enable you edit all the values in the game, should you be brave enough to mess with the Silent Cartographer’s glorious flow.

www.rockpapershotgun.com
