Proposal to combat age discrimination clears House vote

By Nick Reisman
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bill meant to combat age discrimination in the United States cleared a bipartisan vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday with the backing of Hudson Valley Rep. Antonio Delgado. The measure is meant to address legal protections for older workers, putting them on par with existing laws that...

