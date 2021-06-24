Kering's investment in luxury bag service Cocoon shows that the rental market is booming

Retail’s biggest new trend isn’t so new at all: it’s all about resale. The recent acquisition of Depop by Etsy for $1.6 billion cements it. Appealing to a conscious consumer who is growing increasingly concerned about fast-fashion, it has emerged as one of the biggest shifts in retail in recent years, with a new global report by market research firm GlobalData finding that the secondhand clothing market is growing 11 times faster than traditional retail, and is estimated to be worth more than double that of fast fashion, at $84 billion by 2030 (while fast fashion projected to be worth around $40 billion at the same time).