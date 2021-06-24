Cancel
God Squad: Spiritual balancing and praising God with my friend M

By Rabbi Marc Gellman
Newsday
 4 days ago

What follows is very much a part of our study of Psalm 117 and its invitation to praise God. Recently, my dear friend M wrote to me a tale of woe about his life as an act of spiritual balancing in which I ask people to spend as much time telling me about their blessings as they do telling me about their burdens. I asked him to send me an equally long letter telling me what was still a blessing in his life. What he wrote has done more than inspire me. It has changed me. Now when I list my blessings in my morning prayers, I always include M and this unbelievable letter he wrote out of grief and love, pain and joy, sadness and gratitude. He gave me permission to reprint his letter. Thank you and God bless you, M, my beloved friend.

