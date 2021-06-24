God Squad: Spiritual balancing and praising God with my friend M

Can God heal us? Of course! We do not need to speculate or wonder about His ability to provide miracles and bring restoration even in the most difficult situations. Jeremiah 17:14 says, “Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed. Save me, and I shall be saved: for Thou art my praise.” Whatever the case, we can believe and know without a doubt that our heavenly Father desires to help us in our time of need whatever it might be, and yet, we look around and notice that many have not received their answer. When we begin to investigate the truth about healing and miracles, it does not take long to discover this is a complicated subject that includes conditions that must be taken into consideration. I realize that some people do not believe in the blood covenant of Christ or the gifts of the Spirit found in I Corinthians chapter 12 or that Jesus is still providing miracles today, but what are we to do with verses like Mark 16:17-18, and James 5:14-15 just to name a few? Old and New Testament scriptures such as these are relevant today the same as every command and promise of God.