MTM On The Road: The Young Americans Are Back, Performing Live on Stage

The Young Americans are back and live on stage this summer.

This year’s theme is “A Place Called Home”.

Since 1962, this group has used music to promote goodwill and understanding throughout the world.

Locally, you can watch them perform at Boyne Highlands Resort this summer and you can even enjoy a nice dinner as well.

You can click here for a schedule and to get your tickets.

They will also be performing in Eureka Springs, Arkansas!

The Young Americans have summer camps and youth programs you can take part in.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving us a look and listen to some of the performances you can watch this summer.