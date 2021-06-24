Cancel
MTM On The Road: The Young Americans Are Back, Performing Live on Stage

By Gabriella Galloway
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
The Young Americans are back and live on stage this summer.

This year’s theme is “A Place Called Home”.

Since 1962, this group has used music to promote goodwill and understanding throughout the world.

Locally, you can watch them perform at Boyne Highlands Resort this summer and you can even enjoy a nice dinner as well.

You can click here for a schedule and to get your tickets.

They will also be performing in Eureka Springs, Arkansas!

The Young Americans have summer camps and youth programs you can take part in.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving us a look and listen to some of the performances you can watch this summer.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

