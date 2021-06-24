Unwanted pets begging to be adopted

Currently, at the Oconee Humane Society there are 19 dogs and 27 cats begging for a second chance. The expectation is that many more unwanted pets will enter the pipeline. The local shelter is one of many shelters and animal rescue operations filled with homeless pets across the state, even though the statewide Pick Me! SC project enters its homestretch. Most Oconee adult dogs and cats can be adopted for $10 each. Kittens are two for $25. The Humane Society promises all pets are neutered, micro-chipped and are current with vaccinations.