Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

These River Tubing Excursions Take You From The Sizzling City Center To The Tippecanoe River

By Secret Chicago
Posted by 
Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sLL6e_0adtB4mV00

Assemble your amphibious amigos and escape the city for a river tubing day this summer.

As our thriving metropolis moves into summer temperatures, riverside bars, lakefront beaches, and our plethora of parks all begin to blossom with jubilance. But at the same time, our urban jungle can at times become too much. While Lake Michigan offers respite from the summer heat there’s peace found in escaping the city clamor.

Now, thanks to Sourced Adventures, we’ve found the perfect daybreak in the shape of a River Tubing & Brewery Day Trip on the Tippecanoe River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DDCaS_0adtB4mV00

With all the limitations that have restricted us the last year, summer has arrived just as we fully emerge from the pandemonium and into paradise. That means the next few months are waiting to be filled with memories we’ve missed out on and there’s no better place to start than with a River Tubing & Brewery Day Trip outside of the city.

Fusing nature, relaxation, and adventure River Tubing & Brewery Day Trips whisk adventurers out of the city heat and into the serenity of nature where you’ll float down the clear free-flowing river waters watching river banks roll past as you relax, unwind, and reset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZna4_0adtB4mV00

Attendees are picked up from 100 W Randolph Street in the morning and driven two hours outside of the city to a stunning section of the 182-mile-long Tippecanoe River. There you’ll pick up your included tube rental, pack cooler floats with your chosen beverages, and blissfully bob your worries away.

A tubing experience isn’t complete without a drink in hand and cooler floats can be rented to accompany your river journey just so long as no glass is brought to the river. Lunch is provided on-site so the only thing you have to worry about is bringing an old pair of sneakers and choosing your favorite beers to accompany your adventure.

The full-day adventure begins in the morning and will have you back home between 6 pm and 6:30 pm so you’ll lose no more than a day in the big city but will return feeling refreshed and revitalized.

Grab your tickets for a River Tubing & Brewery Day Trip here and leave the big city commotion in your wake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DvrGo_0adtB4mV00

River Tubing & Brewery Day Trip From Chicago

8:15 am 8:15 am 8:15 am
8:15 am 8:15 am 8:15 am 8:15 am 8:15 am 8:15 am 8:15 am June 26, 2021 8:15 am (View more details)
100 W. Randolph Street (100 West Randolph Street, 60601, Chicago) $139.00 Tickets

[Featured image from Shutterstock]

Secret Chicago

Secret Chicago

Chicago, IL
83
Followers
32
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

 http://secretchicago.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Metropolis, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Center#Big City#City Heat#River Banks#Sourced Adventures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Secret Chicago

Chicago’s Iconic Lake Shore Drive Has Been Renamed In Honor Of Jean Baptiste Point DuSable

Lake Shore Drive will now henceforth be known as Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive !. It’s happened, folks. Chicago’s beloved Lake Shore Drive has a new name. 17 miles of outer Lake Shore Drive from Hollywood Avenue to East 67th Street will now be known as Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive in honor of the first non-Indigenous settler of Chicago.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Secret Chicago

Seltzerland Festival Arrives In Chicago This Weekend

Seltzerland is coming to the Midwest this weekend, and it’s kicking off seltzer season!. Although hard seltzers are refreshing year-round, they’ve become somewhat synonymous with warmer months. Despite the stormy weather ahead, temperatures are high, and “seltzer season” starts now.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Secret Chicago

A Futuristic Hot Pot Restaurant Featuring Robot Servers & 5D Projections Is Coming To Chicago

The X Pot will be Chicago’s first hot pot restaurant and it looks like a glimpse into the future with an experience that “engages all five senses.”. The evolution of the digital age has been relentless. Today it’s not rare to find ourselves using gadgets that wouldn’t have entered our wildest dreams a decade ago. Virtual reality has become part and parcel of the modern world, almost anything (even augmented universes) can be accessed via our phones, and in the blink of an eye, we find ourselves living within the narrative of a sci-fi film.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Secret Chicago

A Festival-Themed ‘Never Ending Summer’ Bar Crawl Is Coming To Chicago And It Looks Epic

Bar crawls are back and an awesome new monthly bar crawl series is coming to town!. There’s a dynamic social energy on a well-organized bar crawl that is hard to find with other events. Not only do they take you to a diverse and eclectic mix of establishments that you might not otherwise go to, but they also make it easy to meet new people and ensure the atmosphere is constantly buzzing.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Secret Chicago

10 Of The Best Chicago Spots To Grab Refreshing Margaritas

It is grilling outside and that can only mean one thing: It’s margarita time!. If you love margaritas then you know there’s nothing quite like freshly-squeezed lime, tequila and just the right amount of salt to drown out the scorching summer heat. That’s why we’ve put together a guide to 10 spots around Chicago serving some of the best margaritas in town, or as some of you may like to call it, your Chicago summer guide. Whether you choose to enjoy them by the glass or by the pitcher these margaritas are bound to keep you cool for the summer. We dare you to get through this list without giving these a shot!
Visual ArtPosted by
Secret Chicago

Discover The Secrets Of Urban Art While Sipping On Drinks At This BYOB Spray Paint ‘N’ Sip Workshop

Unleash your inner artist with a beverage in one hand and a spray can in the other at this urban art workshop . It’s no secret Chicago’s art scene is one of the best around. World-renown museums house some of the most famous works in history, striking art installations can be found all over the city, and countless mind-blowing murals dot the streets of Chicago . There’s something in the air here that instills creativity and fuels the artistic flame in us.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Secret Chicago

The First All-Vegan Ice Cream Shop In Chicago Has Opened In Wicker Park

The ethically minded, immigrant-owned shop features dairy-free soft serve. Chicago’s vegan and plant-based options have been grown rapidly lately. A 100% vegan empanada shop claiming to be the first of its kind in America (yes you read that correctly) announced its arrival in Lincoln Park earlier this year. Shortly after that, a vegan, dairy-free bakery devoted to ostentatious cinnamon rolls opened in Wicker Park. Now, the Wicker Park neighborhood has yet another first-of-its-kind vegan option to broaden its already diverse gastronomy scene. This time it is in the shape of dairy-free soft-serve ice cream.